Willie Maude Taylor was born Jan. 30, 1934 in Harlem, Ga. She married Cornelius “Boot” Taylor in 1952.
In 1957 they moved their growing family from Georgia to Los Angeles, later settling in Banning.
Maude worked at the Spa Hotel in Palm Springs for many years.
She was a mother and grandmother to more than just those who were related to her by blood.
She loved her family, watching the Los Angeles Dodgers, and most of all she loved coffee.
On April 12, she fell asleep in death surrounded by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her siblings and two half-sisters.
She is survived by her children Clarence (Mary) Taylor, Tonia Montgomery, Vanessa Conner, and Kevin (Lydia) Taylor of Banning; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends and her spiritual family.
Maude was a faithful servant of Jehovah.
She held tight to the hope that she will see all of her loved ones in paradise.
