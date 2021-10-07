Willie C. Davis was born Oct. 31, 1941, in Kilgore, Texas to Elijah Davis and Birdie Lee Adams.
He attended school at North Chapel in Kilgore.
Willie married Lajoy Davis on Aug.18, 1972. Together they raised seven children.
Willie joined First Missionary Baptist Church.
He was a deacon, usher, and a member of the male chorus. He helped with the plumbing around the church, and served in the community with his loving, caring heart. Willie worked for Palm Springs Plumbing for 52 years. He was known by everyone in town as “Mr. Lovely.” He leaves to cherish his memory, Wilfred Lucas, Jr. (Brenda), Sheila Walton (Karl), Adassa McDaniel, Sylvia Lucas, Kristiaun Davis, and Druina Lucas. Three brothers-in-law: Charles Brown (Eva), D’Arcy Brown, Jr. (Kathy), and Abron Evans (Candrus). Four sisters-in-law: Ingrid Davis, Ruby Swait, Shirley Clinton, and Candrus Evans. Fifteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
A viewing was held Oct. 7, 2021 at Wiefels & Son Mortuary in Banning. A graveside service will take place Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Calimesa, with burial to follow.
