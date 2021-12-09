William Wagner (known by most as Bill or Willy), 73, went to be with the lord Oct. 16, 2021 in Palm Springs.
A memorial and joint Celebration of Life for him and his wife Gretchen are to be announced when a date is decided.
He was born June 3, 1961, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to William Wagner and Sadie Spano.
Bill graduated from Rancho Almetios High School in 1966. He participated in judo and wrestling, taking home multiple awards for his martial arts prowess and perseverance while creating bonds to last a lifetime. He also garnered his passion for the beach and surfing.
A passion expressed in his robust collection of Hawaiian shirts, Orange County memorabilia, pink flamingo decorations and the sort.
Bill joined the Army being assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, deployed to Vietnam as a Specialist Fourth Class. There he lost his leg above the knee but seldom let that hold him back. He later used his experience to serve as a military consultant on the movie “Platoon Leader.”
He was a remarkable man working as a paint and drywall contractor retiring from TRW in 1991. Bill was thrice divorced finally meeting the love of his life in Gretchen Womack making her his wife after nearly 20 years of joy on Aug. 3, 2021.
He loved to travel, the beach, time with friends and family, Harley-Davidsons, country western, oldies, cars, shopping and life in general. Bill was beloved by those that knew him with a quick wit and a kind heart.
Bill is survived by his brothers Mike and Kenneth Wagner; sister Renee Buckley; soulsister Maureen Moriarty; stepsons Lance, Landon and Wrayne Womack; step-grandson Sabriel Womack and a number of beloved nieces and nephews.
