Bill Hanley of Banning passed away at home on Feb. 22, 2021 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
He was 81.
Bill was born May 14, 1939 in McGehee, Ark. to John and Lonnie Hanley.
He attended school in Little Rock, and would later enlist in the Air Force, serving as an Airman 3 stationed in Alaska.
He came to California and began a career as a sales representative for 25 years at Valley Detroit Diesel Allison in City of Industry.
He met his wife Linda while bowling in Fontana in 1993, and they married in 1994.
He was an avid bowler, passing along that passion to his son Nathan Hanley and grandson Elijah.
Bill was a head coach for the Little League White Sox team in Whittier, and coached youth football in La Mirada.
He was known to be “Goofy,” a name fondly bestowed upon him by his grandchildren — which also happened to be his favorite Disney character.
He enjoyed golf and was an avid poker player, and a loyal Denver Broncos fan.
In the community he was known as “Wild Bill,” because one never knew what he was going to say or do.
His goal in life was to make people smile and be happy, which he definitely accomplished.
He never met a stranger. He leaves a legacy of love and laughter, and will be missed by all of his friends and family.
He was predeceased by his parents John and Lonnie Hanley; previous wife Matilda Hanley; several brothers and sisters; stepdaughter Traci Montgomery; and grandchildren Angie Greigo and Jennifer Jacobsen.
Bill is survived by his wife Linda Hanley of 26 years; son Nathan Hanley of Salt Lake City; sister-in-law Gail Ousley of Banning; stepchildren Gina Jacobsen (Richard) of West Valley, Utah; Steven Greigo of Salt Lake City; Vince Greigo of Salt Lake City; and stepdaughter Terri Walton of Ontario; sister Bobbie Speights of Benton, Ark.; grandchildren Elijah Hanley, Cory Jacobsen, Sherri Greigo, Christina Greigo, Tia Montgomery, Destiny Montgomery, Damon Montgomery, Jr., Adona Montgomery, Vanadee Montgomery, Davey Schloepp and Kaylin Schloepp; two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services for the family will be held at Riverside National Cemetery and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
For those who would like to make a contribution in Bill’s name, please consider donating to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the San Gorgonio Pass, P.O. Box 655, Beaumont, CA. 92223 or San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Foundation, 600 N Highland Springs Ave., Banning, CA 92220.
Commented