William Stanley Holden, 74, passed away Dec. 11 in Redlands.
William was a resident of Yucaipa for 31 years.
He retired from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers after being an electrician for 39 years.
William was a member of Centerpoint Church.
He enjoyed being an outdoorsman, fishing, hunting and hiking.
He loved woodworking, making things for his kids and grandkids.
He liked birdwatching, making pancakes for the kids and grandkids.
He is survived by wife Patty Holden of Yucaipa; daughters Anissa Stoecker of Calimesa, Shyla Stalter of Calimesa, and Joy Hernandez of Yucaipa; 11 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
William is preceded in death by mother Georgia Holden.
Visitation will be held Jan. 5 at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont at 5 p.m.
Memorial services will be held Jan. 6 at Weaver Mortuary at 11:30 a.m.
There will be a private burial.
