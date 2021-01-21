William Rose

Bill was born in Lawton, Okla. June 19, 1941 to Richard and Phyliss Rose. He entered his eternal home on Dec. 10, 2020.

Survived by his wife Joni; brother Jim; nieces Felicia and Violet; sister-in-law Mary Rose and nephew Travis and family.

Bill was a loving husband.

He was always humble and thought the best of people.

He was an encouragement to all who knew him. Bill was a graduate of California State University, Long Beach in zoology and served in the California National Guard.

In 1968 he and his wife moved to Hawaii to finish out his duties. He continued school at the University of Hawaii and became exploratory entomologist for USDA in Hawaii, and was successful in biological projects.

He was a gentle, respected baseball player, coach and mentor.

He was also known for his photography, woodworking and stained glass artwork. He was a self-published author of the novel "The Green Sphinx of Kauai". He enjoyed surfing, tennis, and flying his drone. Bills greatest accomplishment, was that he knew Jesus, and on Dec. 10, 2020 God welcomed him to Heaven along with family and friends.

