William McCoy Root

William died June 5 at his home of natural causes. He was 92.
Bill graduated from Mt. Sterling High School and attended Western Illinois State Teachers College in Macomb, Ill.
He worked for the Williams Co. for 31 years, moving him and his family from Arizona to Texas to Washington, and Salt Lake City. He retired and moved to Yucaipa in 1984 at the age of 55.
He was a devoted member of St. Frances X. Cabrini Church in Yucaipa and contributed substantially to the building of the new church there.
He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He volunteered with the Yucaipa Citizens Patrol and the Meals on Wheels organization.
He lost his first wife Maxine in 2000. She was the mother of his five children.
He lost daughter Kathy Louise Root, who was 13, tragically in a car accident in 1967.
He married his current wife Darlene Blacketer in 2002.
At the time of his passing he had eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by Charles H. Root of Versailles, Ill., Olive F. McCoy of Versailles, Ill; and Thomas Root of Germany.
He was fun-loving, hardworking and generous to a fault. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
