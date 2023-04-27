William Madison Hawley was born Feb. 3, 1931 in Gladewater, Texas to Sye and Mable Hawley. He passed away on April 10, 2023.
He was known by many names: "Coach Hawley," "WM," "Uncle Pete" and "Brother Bill."
He attended Weldon in Gladewater where he was a proud Bumblebee. After high school, William enlisted in the Army and served during the Korean War.
William earned his bachelor's degree at Jarvis Christian College and his master's degree at Prairie View A&M University. He was an active student playing football and baseball at both universities.
During his studies at Jarvis, "WM" met the love of his life Freddie Clarsey Berry. They married on Dec. 23, 1957, and to this union two children were born: Lydia and Cameron Hawley.
He began his teaching career in Sparkman, Ark., where he coached the high school basketball team to a state championship. He later returned to Texas to teach and coach at Weldon.
The family moved to Banning in 1967. He continued his career in teaching at Banning Unified School District for nearly 30 years. During his tenure at Banning Unified he taught math, special education and he coached football, baseball and track.
"Brother Bill" was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1971 and has been a member of the Pass Congregation since that time.
"Coach Hawley" will be remembered as a kind, mild-tempered person who loved fishing, watching sports and spending time with his family.
He was an avid sports fan always rooting for the Dodgers, Lakers and Dallas Cowboys. He particularly enjoyed attending the Dodgers games in Los Angeles and supporting the local Banning High School sports teams.
He loved driving back to Texas every summer to visit his family and he especially loved the Red-Rock Family Reunion.
He impacted the lives of many within his community and in the ministry. He was a fine example for all, being loving, kind and generous.
He was preceded in death by his wife Clarsey, his daughter Lydia Taylor, his parents Sye and Mable Hawley, eight siblings Lester, Edward, Albert, Douglas, Verne, Alton, Coy and Doretha.
He leaves to cherish his memory his sister Gladys Jackson of Gladewater, Texas; his son Cameron Hawley; grandchildren Briauna Taylor, Alecha Taylor, Cameron (Kim) Hawley, Raymond Hawley and Blake Hawley; son-in-law Kevin Taylor; and brother-in-law Baker Berry of Houston, Texas.
In addition to his immediate family, the loss of his presence will be felt by a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, former students, friends and his spiritual brothers and sisters.
“With sincere appreciation and gratitude, the Hawley and Taylor families thank each of you for your expressions of love and kindness during the loss of our loved one. Your prayers, kind words, and gestures of love have given us the strength to continue during this dark hour. Your presence, concern and efforts have provided us with the will to endure. We would like to give a special thanks to Patti Aviles and family, Areauna Wiltz, Elaine and Phyllis, the Gillespie family and the Calloway family,” his family stated.
Romans 4:20-21, "But because of the promise of God, he did not waver in a lack of faith; but he became powerful by his faith, giving God glory and being fully convinced that what He had promised He was also able to do."
