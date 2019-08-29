William Lea

William Antoine Lea, 85 of Banning, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.

William was born Aug. 17, 1934 in Saginaw, Mich. to John Minor Lea, Sr. and Arva Frances Dashner.

He enlisted in the Army at the age of 17.

He served from March of 1952 to March of 1955, ending his service as a staff sergeant at Fort Bragg, N.C. during the Korean War.

He met his future bride Patricia Ann Hecht in early 1955 and they married on April 14, 1956 in Frankenmuth, Mich.

Their honeymoon was spent traveling to California to start their new life.

He began working at a gas station in Palm Springs before starting his career with the United States Postal Service.

He delivered mail to his customers for 33 years before his retirement in 1989.

After retirement he enjoyed traveling the states with his wife.

They spent many of their trips visiting their beloved grandchildren throughout California.

One of his many hobbies was woodworking. He created unique items including jewelry boxes for his daughters and granddaughters.

He was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church. He belonged to the American Legion and was a member of the National Rifle Association.

He is survived by his devoted wife Patricia of 63 years; their son Mark Lea of Colorado; their daughters Gail Lederer, Ann Abold (Steven), Lora Marcus (Dominic Martin) of California; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Bill will be remembered best as a family man.

He always made a point of taking time off in the summer to travel with his family.

He would drive in his “Rambler” station wagon from place to place, pitching a tent along the way throughout the United States.

His family will be honoring his life this Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 1320 W. Williams St., Banning, CA.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church.

Tags

More from this section

Robert Williams

Robert Williams

Former Banning resident Robert Williams of Hemet passed away at the age of 61 at Hemet Valley Medical Center on Aug. 27, 2019.

Ella Libbey

Ella Libbey

Ella Maude Libbey began her life of Christian ministry as a young person in The Santa Barbara Corps of The Salvation Army, then for more than 80 years she was the super energetic trombonist of The Libbey Family Band and preached The Gospel of Jesus Christ as an ordained minister of The Inter…

Susie Fisher

Susie Fisher

Beaumont resident Susie Fisher passed away in Beaumont on Aug. 25, 2019 at the age of 68.

William Lea

William Lea

William Antoine Lea, 85 of Banning, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.

Dwayne Lee

Dwayne Lee

Dwayne Anthony Lee, age 59, passed away on Aug. 4, 2019 at Loma Linda University Health of Loma Linda.

Carol G. Forshee

Carol G. Forshee

On Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 Carol Forshee passed away at the age of 75. 