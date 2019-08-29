William Lea

William Antoine Lea, 85 of Banning, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
William was born Aug. 17, 1934 in Saginaw, Mich. to John Minor Lea, Sr. and Arva Frances Dashner.
He enlisted in the Army at the age of 17.
He served from March of 1952 to March of 1955, ending his service as a staff sergeant at Fort Bragg, N.C. during the Korean War.
He met his future bride Patricia Ann Hecht in early 1955 and they married on April 14, 1956 in Frankenmuth, Mich.
Their honeymoon was spent traveling to California to start their new life.
He began working at a gas station in Palm Springs before starting his career with the United States Postal Service.
He delivered mail to his customers for 33 years before his retirement in 1989.
After retirement he enjoyed traveling the states with his wife.
They spent many of their trips visiting their beloved grandchildren throughout California.
One of his many hobbies was woodworking. He created unique items including jewelry boxes for his daughters and granddaughters.
He was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church. He belonged to the American Legion and was a member of the National Rifle Association.
He is survived by his devoted wife Patricia of 63 years; their son Mark Lea of Colorado; their daughters Gail Lederer, Ann Abold (Steven), Lora Marcus (Dominic Martin) of California; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Bill will be remembered best as a family man.
He always made a point of taking time off in the summer to travel with his family.
He would drive in his “Rambler” station wagon from place to place, pitching a tent along the way throughout the United States.
His family will be honoring his life this Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 1320 W. Williams St., Banning, CA.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church.
