Ken Koogle passed away from a coronary in Beaumont on Oct. 24.
He was 68. Ken was a resident of Beaumont for the last 10 years.
He was born on Dec. 8, 1950.
Although he was born in Montebello, he grew up in El Monte and attended K-12 there.
After graduating from Arroyo High School in 1969, he attended California State University, San Bernardino while concurrently working at the United States Postal Service, where he met his wife Mary Jayne.
He served 37 years with the USPS, where he covered Rancho Cucamonga, Brea, Ontario, Claremont and other cities.
His various locations at the USPS reflected his desire and passion for living in, working in and experiencing different communities.
He took pride in his work as a carrier, clerk, and the role of an “on the job instructor.”
After retiring from the postal service, he worked part-time for Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa, Enterprise Rent-a-Car, and Calvary Presbyterian Church in Riverside. He always found strength, comfort, and guidance through his Christian faith.
More than anything, Ken truly relished the many lifelong friendships made during high school, his career and throughout his life.
He would remember to call on birthdays, spend time on the phone, and recall memories with his incredible mind.
Ken loved music. He played both the 6 and 12-string guitars, wrote songs, and spent many hours recording music with his friends.
Although he went to many concerts during his life — including the Beatles at the Hollywood Bowl in 1965 — his favorite band was the Byrds.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Mary Jayne Koogle; brother-in law Richard Donnelly; nephews Tim and Rick, along with their wives and families; and many close friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents William and Helen Koogle of Bullhead City, Ariz. and his sister Eileen Koogle Donnelly of Glendora.
At Ken’s request, his body was donated to the Loma Linda School of Medicine for the advancement of education and research.
A memorial service is planned for Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Church, 1551 Reservoir Rd., Redlands.
