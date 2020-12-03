William Joseph Franklin

William Joseph “Bill” Franklin, 89, of Banning passed away Nov. 30 in Redlands after an extended illness.
Bill was born in Sanger, Denton County, Texas to Joseph Johnson Franklin and Katherine Lenore Whiteley Franklin.
He grew up in Amarillo, Texas, where his father, a retired Methodist minister, later ran a father and son grocery store.
Bill worked at the grocery store at an early age.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years Norma Jean Baskin Franklin; sons Steven L. (Jennifer) Franklin, Lawrence J. Franklin and Douglas W. (Jill) Franklin; daughter-in-law Denise Corey; nephew Carl A. Baskin, Jr., who Bill and Norma raised; granddaughters Alicia (Erik) Ahlberg, Crystal (Matthew) Niapas, Laura (Parish) Hosseini, Veronica, Allegra; and great-grandchildren Danielle, Tim, Parish, Jr., Bella, Brock and Reza.
He is preceded in death by former wife Gloria Jean Irwin Franklin and daughter Catherine M. Franklin.
Bill’s careers were about service to others: He was a retired captain of the Anaheim Police Department, retired lieutenant colonel from the Marine Corps, served on the Corona Planning Commission, Corona City Council and was mayor of Corona.
He also served on LAFCO for the County of Riverside.
He graduated from the FBI National Academy and was chosen class spokesman for the graduating class.
He earned an MBA from University of Southern California and a doctorate in government from Claremont Graduate School.
He taught political science and social science classes at junior colleges from LA Trade Tech to College of the Desert, but primarily at San Bernardino Valley College where he felt at home because there were a lot of minority students struggling to get an education that he could relate to having grown up poor during the Depression when his cowboy boots came from the Salvation Army and he and his dad ate mush.
During his lifetime, he belonged to various organization: Kiwanis in Anaheim, past-president of the Banning Rotary Club, and he was a Mason and Shriner.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many.
He will be missed.
Burial will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery.
