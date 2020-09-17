William Johnson

Maj. William H. Johnson, U.S Marine Corps (ret.) passed away Sept. 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
William was a decorated Navy fighter pilot who was stationed in the Pacific on various aircraft carriers during World War II.
He was an avid golfer and friend.
He is survived by his adoring wife of 49 years Jacqueline M. Johnson of Banning; son William J. Johnson and daughter Nancy J. Roberts, both of Atlanta; grandson Aaron (Jennifer) Beckner of Boise, Idaho; brother Robert L. Johnson; six grandchildren and 11 nieces and nephews.
His parents Leonard and Marie Lundy Johnson, and sisters Lenore Retze and Doris Einecker predecease him.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Beaumont.
Bill will be interred at Riverside National Cemetery at a later date.
