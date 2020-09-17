William Johnson

Maj. William H. Johnson, U.S Marine Corps (ret.) passed away Sept. 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

William was a decorated Navy fighter pilot who was stationed in the Pacific on various aircraft carriers during World War II.

He was an avid golfer and friend.

He is survived by his adoring wife of 49 years Jacqueline M. Johnson of Banning; son William J. Johnson and daughter Nancy J. Roberts, both of Atlanta; grandson Aaron (Jennifer) Beckner of Boise, Idaho; brother Robert L. Johnson; six grandchildren and 11 nieces and nephews.

His parents Leonard and Marie Lundy Johnson, and sisters Lenore Retze and Doris Einecker predecease him.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Beaumont.

Bill will be interred at Riverside National Cemetery at a later date.

Tags

More from this section

William Johnson

William Johnson

Maj. William H. Johnson, U.S Marine Corps (ret.) passed away Sept. 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Kathy Wagner

Kathy Wagner

Kathleen Elizabeth Wagner, 73, passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2020, at her home in Cherry Valley. Kathy was a resident of Cherry Valley for 40 years. She was born in Brooklyn to a Navy mom and Marine father. The family settled in Fullerton after 10 years of military moves throughout Sout…

Barbara Ann Hall

Barbara Ann Hall

Barbara Ann Hall, née Lakso, died on Sept. 4 in Streator, Ill. after succumbing to the severe and rapid effects of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

James Lara

James Lara

At the age of 53 James Lara passed away peacefully with his mother Mary Lara, brother Larry, and a lot of other family members by his side at Desert Regional Hospital on Sept. 10, 2020.

Joan Selvin

Joan Selvin

Joan Selvin passed away on Sept. 12, 2020 in Banning. She was 89.