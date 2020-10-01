William I. Baskin, a long-time resident of Banning, passed away Sept. 28 in Grand Terrace.
He was born in Logan County, Ark., grew up in Corona, graduated from Corona High School, and was a veteran of the Air Force. He served during the Korean conflict. He married Lucille Meyers, who predeceased him and lived a number of years in Jurupa, working as a foreman at the Lily Tulip Cup Company in Riverside. He and his second wife Rose moved to Banning and worked at the old Banning Veterinary Hospital.
He had a great love for animals, loved to fish, and had a green thumb. He grew everything from garlic to asparagus and planted numerous trees, including his prized pecan tree in his front yard.
After his wife’s death in 1996, for a number of years his life revolved around the Banning Senior Center, where he went in early to make the coffee and check in on people.
He is survived by his sister Norma and her husband Bill Franklin of Banning; nephew Carl A. Baskin, Jr.; step-daughter Joann Dehart; aunt Ina Baskin, and numerous cousins.
He is predeceased by his parents Carl J. and Rosylen Baskin, and brother Carl A. Baskin, Sr.
His family would like to thank his caretakers at Rose Villa in Grand Terrace, who cared for him during the last months of his life and his good neighbors, especially Maria, who helped clear out his house and kept his plants and orchard alive.
He will be buried at Riverside National Cemetery with his wife Rose.
