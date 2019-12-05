William Hicks

William Eugene Hicks passed away peacefully with God’s grace with his family around him on Oct. 18.
William was born on Oct. 15, 1928 in Joplin, Mo. to his beloved parents Ben and Edna.
Preceded into eternal life by his parents, brothers Gerald, Marion, Raymond, Ronald, Frank and Ben Jr. and his wife of 53 years, Gwen.
“Bill” is survived by his daughter Robin Larson (Bill), and son Bill Hicks (Meg).
A beloved husband and father, Bill was also a loving grandfather to Dustin, Hilary, Garret, Katie, Bill, Tim and Tori.
Bill is also loved by his great-grandchildren Madison, Conner, Cooper, Bridget, Maverick, Olivia and Wyatt.
He is also survived and loved by his many nieces and nephews.
Bill’s family moved from Missouri to California when he was a young teenager.
He remained a resident of California for the rest of his life. Bill was in the Army for three years, serving as master sergeant in the Korean War.
He was a sheet metal tradesman for over 30 years and enjoyed building cars, houses and dreams.
He also loved gardening and tending to his fruit trees. Bill was a strong supporter of his children and grandchildren at their school and sporting events.
He and Gwen always enjoyed camping with the family.
A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Faith Chapel located at 1259 Agate Ave., Mentone, Calif.
Family and friends are invited to attend and share in the celebration of Bill’s life.
