William Henry McMullen died on May 21 due to heart complications. He was 99.
William was a retired truck driver. He was noted for driving 10 million miles for his job.
William was a resident of Cherry Valley for 43 years and Banning for four years.
He was a member of Fellowship in the Pass in Beaumont, enjoyed golfing and taking his motorhome out.
William is survived by his wife Shirley Newell McMullen of Banning; nieces Patricia Elevi of Banning, Debbie Muncill of Sacramento and Erma Bell of Kettler, Texas; son-in-law Doug Newell; daughter-in-laws Lonny Newell, Beverly Sinclair of Durango, Colo. and Judy (Ron) Simon; granddaughter-in-law Dana Yariv; grandsons Jared and Jeremy Yariv of Woodland Hills; great-niece Darlene Elevi of Gardner, Kan.; great-great-nieces Deidre Winters of Gardner and Courtney Close of Beaumont; great-great-great-nieces Addison Winters of Gardner and Elliott Barry of Beaumont; great-great-great-nephew Brayen of Gardner; nephews Rick (Rosalind) Muncill of Pioneer and Anthony (Lisa) Elevi of Tucson.
He is preceded in death by sisters Merle Henson of Fort Worth, Texas, Velma Muncill of Modesto, Marcella Mader of Beaumont; brother Vernon McMullen of Modesto; mother Gertrude McNeely McMullen of Gorman, Texas; father William H. McMullen of Gorman; and wife Laura McMullen of Cherry Valley.
