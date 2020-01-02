William Franklin Hartness Sr. passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at the age of 90. William, or "Bill" as he was known to his family and friends, was a 43-year resident of Yucaipa.
Bill was born to Oscar and Mary Hartness in Belmont, N.C.
Bill loved sports. In high school he went out for football. He was nicknamed the "bull."
This was a nickname given to him by his football coach Ebb Gant. He said he was an unstoppable force running up the field charging like a bull.
This nickname stuck with him in his boxing career.
Bill was the 1946 Carolinas Golden Gloves most popular boxer and the 1947 Carolinas Golden Gloves Light Heavyweight Champion. During this time, he was working at a soda shop. A group of youth came in and witnessed to Bill about Jesus Christ. This was a turning point for him. He went to a service and gave his heart to Jesus and served him the rest of his life. Bill decided to go to Life Bible College to become a minister and share his newfound faith. It was during his years at Bible College where he met his wife Gladys. He graduated and was ordained as a minister of the Foursquare Gospel Church.
Bill built several churches for the Foursquare Church Organization. He Pastored many churches in Raeford N.C., Macon Ga., Charlotte N.C., Cleveland Mo., Vallejo, Yucaipa, and Indio. His passion was for souls and for all to be saved.
In 1971, Bill decided to move to Watsonville, Calif. He went to work for Dave Hart Datsun in Watsonville.
He became the top seller in 1971 and 1972. In 1976 Bill went to Yucaipa to work for Bible Literature International. He helped supply Bibles all over the world. While living in Yucaipa he felt led to go to work for evangelist Jimmy Swaggart. While working for Swaggart his heart pulled him to pastor once again. He became pastor of Green Valley Bible Foursquare Church in Yucaipa. During his time at Yucaipa he was asked to work for L.I.F.E Bible College to help build their new facility in San Dimas.
After the college was built, he pastored his last church in Indio.
He started a new building program for their new church. He retired soon after, but his preaching didn't. He continued to witness about his Lord and Savior until the end of his life here on earth.
Bill was married to Gladys Hartness for 68 years. They were loved by their family, friends and community.
Bill is survived by his wife Gladys Hartness of Yucaipa; daughters Deborah and Darlene; two sons William Hartness Jr. and Timothy Hartness; brother Vance Hartness; 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle.
Memorial services will be held Friday, Jan. 10, at 11 a.m. at Green Valley Christian Church in Yucaipa.
Commented