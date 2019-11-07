William Eugene Erwin, age 77, passed away on Oct. 28 at his home with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Springfield, Ill. to his parents, William and Ethel Erwin on May 16, 1942.
William lived in Springfield for 24 years and was a current resident of Beaumont for a year; he was also a resident of Buena Park for 41 years, La Mirada for seven years and Long Beach for five years.
William acquired a bachelor’s degree in social studies, history and business, as well as a master’s degree in sociology from Whittier College.
He served as a teacher, assistant principal, assistant superintendent of personnel, and retired after 30 years from the Montebello School District.
William is survived by his loving wife of 17 years Grace Erwin of Beaumont; sons William Edward Erwin of Carlsbad and Matthew John Erwin of New Orleans; daughter Wendy Hinton Vaughn of Chicago, and stepson Dave Erwin of Austin.
He was preceded in death by his father William Erwin and mother Ethel Erwin of Springfield.
A memorial will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, in Banning, with burial immediately following at Mountain View Cemetery of Beaumont.
Reception to follow at Altis Club House, 1555 Skystone Way, Beaumont.
In lieu of flowers family suggests donations to the American Heart Association, heart.org
Commented