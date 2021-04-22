William C. Pigott, 77, of Calimesa passed peacefully at home on Jan. 21, 2021.
Bill was born March 9, 1944 to William and Margarate Pigott in Massachusetts.
Bill was a Veteran of the Korean War. He served as a weapon specialist and in the motor pool.
When he returned from overseas, he met the love of his life Francis.
They married in 1972 and moved to California to start their new life.
Soon after they had a son, also William.
Bill had five stepchildren from his wife that he loved like his own.
Bill’s lifelong love of custom cars, hot rods, NASCAR, and anything with wheels was his driving force.
You would often see him at any car show.
Bill’s love of cars carried over to his work, where he spent over 30 years at Chrysler, and was a member of the UAW.
After retirement he loved going to cruise night, meeting his breakfast buddies, and spending time with his granddaughter Bri and great- grandson Versious.
Bill is preceeded in death by his parents, sister Joan, stepson Bob, and the love of his life Francis.
A funeral service will be held at The Riverside National Cemetery on April 28 at 12:15 p.m.
Please arrive 30 minutes before.
