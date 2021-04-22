Obit-William Pigott.tif

William C. Pigott, 77, of Calimesa passed peacefully at home on Jan. 21, 2021.

Bill was born March 9, 1944 to William and Margarate Pigott in Massachusetts.

Bill was a Veteran of the Korean War. He served as a weapon specialist and in the motor pool.

When he returned from overseas, he met the love of his life Francis.

They married in 1972 and moved to California to start their new life.

Soon after they had a son, also William.

Bill had five stepchildren from his wife that he loved like his own.

Bill’s lifelong love of custom cars, hot rods, NASCAR, and anything with wheels was his driving force.

You would often see him at any car show.

Bill’s love of cars carried over to his work, where he spent over 30 years at Chrysler, and was a member of the UAW.

After retirement he loved going to cruise night, meeting his breakfast buddies, and spending time with his granddaughter Bri and great- grandson Versious.

Bill is preceeded in death by his parents, sister Joan, stepson Bob, and the love of his life Francis.

A funeral service will be held at The Riverside National Cemetery on April 28 at 12:15 p.m.

Please arrive 30 minutes before.

Tags

More from this section

May Lorraine Nygaard

May Lorraine Nygaard

May Lorraine Nygaard returned to her Heavenly home on April 16, 2021 after a long and full life.

Michael Dan Kaleck

Michael Dan Kaleck

Michael Dan Kaleck passed away April 3, 2021 in Cherry Valley after a motorcycle accident. He was 57.

William C. Pigott

William C. Pigott

William C. Pigott, 77, of Calimesa passed peacefully at home on Jan. 21, 2021.

Jack Wier Raper

Jack Wier Raper

Jack Raper passed away on March 10 in Banning, 24 days before his 90th birthday.