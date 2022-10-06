William Boyd Thomas, 78, died unexpectedly in early September 2022, at his home in Beaumont.
Boyd was born April 1, 1944, in Vancouver, Wash., son of the late William Joseph Thomas and Doris Allene Thomas.
Boyd was a Vietnam veteran with Army service from 1966 through 1968.
Boyd’s later years were spent battling illness caused by exposure to Agent Orange while serving in country.
He later worked for the Southern Pacific and Union Pacific Railroads, sometimes called out to handle emergency calls in the middle of the night before retiring after 42 years of service. Boyd liked travel, old cowboy shows and nice cars.
Boyd is survived by a brother, Kenneth Thomas, and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express special gratitude to two of them, Sarah Carter and Joseph Thomas, along with their father, Kenneth Thomas, for their efforts following the tragic loss of Boyd and his wife, Margo Jeanne Harvey Thomas.
Weaver Mortuary and Crematory is handling the arrangements for Boyd and Margo. A graveside service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 14, at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside.
A memorial service will be held Thanksgiving week in Ohio, although plans aren’t finalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.