William “Bill”, “Cow Catcher” Charles Ruehle, 91, of Great Falls, passed away on Jan. 3, 2022.
Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life will be held later in the year.
Born in Youngstown, Ohio on Aug. 26, 1930, to Benjamin and Frida (Sharsue) Ruehle, Bill, the youngest of nine children, was raised in California.
He joined the Army in May of 1951, serving during the Korean War, earning two Bronze Stars and a UN Service Medal before being honorably discharged in September 1956.
A rancher, farmer, writer, cattleman, horse buyer and trainer, Bill was the first cattlemen to deliver beef cattle in an airplane to Nationalist China from the United States in 1973.
Like most farmers and ranchers, he was a jack of all trades.
Not just a farmer and rancher, he was a heavy equipment operator, a welder, electrician, plumber, cook, cattle truck driver, mule train packer and mountain guide. He even joined AFTRA as an actor and model for Marlboro.
Bill wrote letters as a hobby, enjoyed training teams of horses, and volunteered at museums consulting proper harness displays on wagons.
He specialized in cattle truck wrecks on freeways, rounding up and roping cattle. He enjoyed serving on rodeo committees and was a member of the VFW.
He always had a great memory, remembering everyone’s birthdays and calling them or buying them a birthday cake and/or gift.
He taught his grandson, Austin Rece Hough his legacy of trades. He was known for speaking his life’s legacy of ranching.
Bill was a Godfearing man who prayed daily in his prayer chair. He loved singing old cowpoke songs to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He told everyone over and over how much he loved them and prayed for them, saying his prayers were always answered.
He made numerous donations, sponsoring rodeo queens, rodeo drill teams, the Republican Party, Donald Trump, Abundant Life Fellowship Church, Laura May Stewart, Family Faith Builders and Cal Farley Boys Ranch.
Survivors include his son, Rob Ruehle and stepson, Billy Lacy; daughter, Lori Ruehle and stepdaughter, Susie Hunt; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; several extended family members.
Those who preceded him in death include his parents; brothers, Benjamin Ruehle Jr, Edward Ruehle, Art Ruehle; sisters, Hilda Ruehle, Gail Dubow, Helen Julian, Louise Scales and Emma Feucht.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
