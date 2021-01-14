Wilfried (Will) H. Noll of Beaumont, passed away Nov. 8, 2020 at age 81.
He was born Sept. 2, 1939 in Heidelberg, Germany to Theresia (Keifenheim) Noll and Theodor Noll.
Will immigrated to the U.S. in 1963.
Following his great uncle Hans’ footsteps, he started flying lessons in 1964.
He served in the Army from 1965-1967 and became a U.S. citizen in 1968.
After his marriage to Mary Lou (Bleers) in 1969, they moved to Munich, Germany.
Will continued to fly, always moving up to larger airplanes.
Returning to Chicago in 1976, Will continued his career in corporate aviation.
Before retiring in 2007, Will established and supervised a flight department of three pilots, a mechanic and two Dassault Falcon jets.
He spent 50 years in aviation and logged over 17,000 flight hours.
He was type-rated and flew the Astra Jet, Aero Commander, Beech King Air, Beech 99, Citation VII, Falcon 10, Falcon 50, Falcon 900, Falcon 900EX, Lear 20/30 and the Twin Otter.
Will had many passions: flying, sailing, golfing, taking care of his small vineyard and making homemade wine.
He was a member of the Central Coast Home Vintners and won a gold medal at the Santa Barbara County Fair in 2010 for his Petite Syrah.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years Mary Lou; daughter Winifred Brown of Chicago; sons Michael (Marni) Noll of Redlands; and Martin Noll of Tampa; brother Rudolph (Inge) Noll of Heidelberg; sister Waltraud Schuller of Bourbonnais, Ill.; sister-in-law Margaret Noll of Heidelberg; seven grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces here in the U.S. and Germany.
Will was preceded in death by his parents Theresia and Theodor; brother Hans Noll; sister Ursula Magdeburg; brothers-in-law Eberhard Magdeburg and Reinhold Schuller.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killion Hill Rd SW, Lilburn, Ga., 30047.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.