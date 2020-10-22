Wilbur Eugene (Spyke) Spykerman, 90, passed away on Oct. 15 in Anaheim.
Wilbur was born in Primghar, Iowa to his parents Nick and Wilhelmina Spykerman on June 29, 1930.
Wilbur was a 32-year resident of Cherry Valley formerly of Holland, Mich. of 33 years and La Habra of 25 years.
After graduating high school, he served in the Army, ranking corporal and was a Purple Heart recipient.
He worked as a crane operator at Padnos Holland and was a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in Holland and La Habra.
Wilbur was active in the Highland Springs Golf Club, a bible teacher in previous churches, and fixed many golf clubs in the village.
He was “Golfer of the Year,” he had 10 hole-in-ones.
Wilbur was a Christian and attended Mountain Avenue Baptist Church.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He loved golfing with friends and family and spending time with his wife Bonnie.
Wilbur is survived by his sons James Spykerman, Steve (Julie) Spykerman and Gary (Susan) Spykerman; grandchildren: David, Sandy, Amy, Dan, Mark, Michelle, Kevin, Brian, and Karen; sisters: Eileen Griffis, Elsye Kossen and Evelyn Nyenhuis; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by wife Bonita Lou Spykerman of Cherry Valley; parents Nick and Wilhelmina Spykerman of Holland; brother John Spykerman of Chula Vista; granddaughter Kristin Joy Johnson of Anaheim.
Viewing will take place Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Wiefels & Son Mortuary in Banning.
A memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at Mountain Ave. Baptist Church, Banning.
Burial will take place at 9:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 2, at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to Mountain Avenue Baptist Church.
Commented