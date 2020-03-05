Wendy Ward Weigle went to be with the Lord on Feb. 18. She was born June 20, 1952 in Orange. Wendy was a 68 year resident of Cherry Valley and passed away in Yucaipa.
Wendy, a fun loving sister, aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt, is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Fred and Linda Weigle; sister MaryLee Lytle; nieces Mary Palcial, Anna McFarland, Shawna Miranda, Shannyn Weigle; and nephews Raymond Martin, Brad Davis, and Chad Weigle.
She was a great-aunt to 23, and great-great-aunt to eight children with one on the way.
Wendy loved life, riding horses in her club, The Nu View Fun Riders, spending time with family, and especially cooking. Wow, what a great cook! Wendy was wonderful at taking care of people. She worked at Miravilla Health Care for more than 30 years and then retired and loved it. A Beaumont High School graduate, Wendy was hostess to many memorable parties at the famous Weigle house. She was a cheerleader, mascot and played saxophone in the Beaumont High School band. As everyone well knew, Wendy loved a good reunion and loved keeping in touch and being a great friend. Wendy was loving, caring and most of all true to herself and others. You will be missed Aunt Wendy, we love you!A memorial service for Wendy was held on March 5 at Weaver Mortuary.
