Wendy Rachel Millett (Smith) died at her home early Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and friends after a lengthy, courageous battle with cancer. Wendy was born Oct. 31, 1982 in Concord.
Wendy had a gift for connecting with people, and those who knew her could feel her selfless outpouring of love and acceptance.
She had a magnetic presence and her strength, kindness, empathy, wisdom and humor lifted so many. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband Benjamin Millett and their children Dixie, 12, Willa, 10, and Fox, 8, of Yucaipa; her parents Ken and Julie Smith of Missouri; brothers Jeff, Matt and Pete of Washington, Sam of California, Ben of Nevada; sister Bonnie Graff of Idaho; as well as her in-laws Chuck and Carolyn Millett of Redlands, and brothers-in-law Matt Millett of Redlands and David Millett of Texas.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 350 Wabash Ave. in Redlands.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.