Weldon Blain went home to be with the Lord on July 16, 2021.
He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho in 1932 and his family moved to Beaumont when he was a young child.
Weldon met his beloved wife Mitzi, while they attended Beaumont High School and they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
They raised three children together.
Weldon owned Blain's Flying "A" and Blain's Super Shell gas stations in Beaumont for over 30 years.
Weldon was a long time active member of Beaumont First Christian Church and later, Yucaipa Christian Church.
He and Mitzi traveled the world together and traveled extensively through much of the U.S. in their RV.
Weldon is survived by his wife Mitzi; his son David and David's wife Rosanna; daughter Cyndi and her husband Gunther; son Kevin and his wife Mimi; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service for Weldon on Aug. 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery 1315 Edgar Ave., Beaumont.
