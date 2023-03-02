Wayne Mathan Bowen, born Nov. 6, 1939, passed away on Feb. 17, 2023.
Wayne was a long-standing member of the community for over 60 years.
He loved to sing country and gospel music. He would never turn down a karaoke night. You could frequently find him camping at his favorite campground, Silent Valley.
Wayne was known for his outgoing personality and big heart.
Celebration of life services for Wayne will be held Saturday, March 18, at ￼11 a.m. at the First Assembly of God Church, 1166 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont.
Wayne was well known to many and all are welcome.
