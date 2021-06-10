Wayne Leroy Peterson, 83, of Banning passed away May 31, 2021.
Wayne was born Jan. 23, 1938 to Roy and Harriet Peterson in Minnesota.
He has been a resident of Banning (Sun Lakes) for the past 25 years and previously resided in Glendora for 45 years.
Wayne worked as an electrical sales engineer for about 30 years, after his military service.
After retirement, Wayne worked part-time at Weaver Mortuary as a funeral attendant for over 10 years.
Wayne was loved and adored by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He enjoyed golfing, hiking, swimming and loved to fish.
Wayne is survived by his wife Marilyn Peterson of Banning; son Daniel Roy Peterson (Beate) of Brackenheim, Baden-Württemberg, Germany; daughter Elise Sara Soukup of Denver; son Brian Wayne Peterson of Banning; former son-in-law Larry Scott Greenlee; sister Geraldine Bink (John); brother Sheldon Peterson (Gaye); grandchildren Melanie Kreig (Wolfgang), Marco Peterson (Nicole), Shanon Ledermann (Pascal), Christopher Greenlee, Silas Peterson (Tatjana) Jonas Peterson; and great-grandchildren Emely and Lia Krieg, Luca Peterson, Logan and Mia Ledermann; and many nieces and nephews.
Wayne was preceded in death by his first wife Bonnie Peterson; nephews Patrick Liere and Jacob Bink; and grandson Nicholas Greenlee.
A celebration of life for Wayne will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, 92223.
A graveside service and military honors will occur Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, 94102.
An inurnment will occur Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, 92518.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Peterson family.
Commented