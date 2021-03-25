Wanda Lee Wallace passed away peacefully Jan. 31, 2021 at Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Wanda was born to Ludie and Mildred Carroll on Feb. 8, 1939 in Redlands and graduated in 1956 from Redlands High School. She was a 30-year resident of Banning at the time of her death.
Wanda worked for a few years at the Southern California Gas Company in San Bernardino where she met her future husband Gerald Wallace.
Although she held many different jobs over her lifetime, much of her career was spent working as a Legal Secretary in Riverside. Upon retirement she found a new passion serving the Beaumont Presbyterian Church where she was an elder and the wedding coordinator.
She was active for many years with the Redlands Christian Women’s Club, where she served two years as the president. Wanda loved to travel, go on adventures and spend time with her family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, nani and friend. Wanda is survived by her loving husband Gerald Wallace of 59 years, her daughter Cyndi Baltazar, daughter Deborah Wallace (Dayna), grandson Ryan Baltazar, granddaughter Brianna Tambe (Giuseppe), Sister Donna Pfeiffer, Aunt Margie Litteral and her nieces, nephew and many cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
