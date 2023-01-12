Walter Roy Dexter Jr., born on May 22, 1952, passed away of respiratory syncytial virus on Dec. 24, 2022, in Banning.
Dexter was living in Cabazon, which had been his home for 25 years, and he had previously lived in Banning for 10 years.
He was retired from the Army and enjoyed fishing and wheeling and dealing at local swap meets. He was also involved with the Banning Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses and W.R.D. Junk.
A private memorial and celebration of life will be held Feb. 11 at the Cherry Valley Grange.
He is survived by his wife Judith Dexter; his daughters Lynn Lucero of Texas, Windy Carrizosa of Banning and Elizabeth Menges of Salton Sea; and son Wade Dexter of San Diego.
He is also survived by Roy Pore, Roberta Brandenburg, John Dexter, Roy Pore Jr., George Pore, Tammie Chicaul, 17 nieces and nephews, 20 great-nieces and –nephews, 12 grandchildren, son-in-law Antonio Lucero, daughter-in-law Iaila Dexter, son-in-law Jeremy Carrizosa and son-in-law Johnathon Menges.
He was preceded in death by his father Walter Dexter Sr. of Apple Valley, his son Walter Roy Dexter III of Cabazon and his mother Florence Pore of Pamona.
