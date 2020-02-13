Walter Roy Dexter III

Walter Roy Dexter III died on Feb. 6 of a seizure.

He was 43.

Walter was a 20-year resident of Cabazon and a 10-year resident of Banning.

He was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

He loved wheeling and dealing at the local swap meets.

Walter is preceded in death by his grandfather Tomas Seguin of Beaumont; grandmother Norma-Jean Zacharies of Cabazon; grandmother Florence Pore of Montclair.

He is survived by his father Walter Roy Dexter Jr. of Cabazon; mother Judith Diane Dexter of Cabazon; sister Lynn Lucero of Beaumont; brother Wade Dexter of Spring Valley; sister Windy Carrizosa of Banning; brother-in-law Antonio Lucero Jr. of Beaumont; sister-in-law Laila Dexter of Spring Valley; brother-in-law Jeremy H. Carrizosa of Banning; brother-in-law Johnathan Menges of Salton Sea; niece Carolyn Morales of Cherry Valley; nephew Miguel Morales Jr. of Cherry Valley; nephew Armando Morales of Cherry Valley; nephew Movish Carrizosa of Banning; nephew Jeremy “Nammi” Carrizosa; nephew Nixon Dexter of Spring Valley; nephew Gage Dexter of Spring Valley; nephew Kaden Potter of Salton Sea; niece Kinsley Menges of Salton Sea; niece Elizabeth Menges of Salton Sea; niece Harper-Jo Carrizosa of Banning; cousin and best friend Steven Dexter of Pensacola, Fla.

Trahan Family Funeral home in Pensacola is taking care of arrangements and his inurnment.

