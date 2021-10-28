obit-Walter Huntington (Wiefels).tif

Jan.24, 1933-Oct. 3, 2021

Wally was born in San Bernardino and passed away at his home at The Lakes in Banning.

He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Alice Huntington, and his siblings.

Wally joined the Navy at age 19 and served on the USS Rochester, USS Sampson, and USS Collette for 24 years.

He was a veteran of the Korean War.

After the service Wally continued his education at San Bernardino Valley College and then got a job at Minolta Office Machines in Palm Desert.

Wally enjoyed car racing, car shows, any type of music, and his beloved Los Angeles Dodgers.

Wally is survived by his son Kevin (Deb) Huntington; stepsons Steven (Gini) Sorenson and Ralph (Patti) Sorenson; and his grand-daughter Samantha.

Wally will be buried with military honors at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.

