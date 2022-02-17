Walter Don McLaughlin, 82, of Rancho Mirage, passed away peacefully on Feb. 4, 2022, after battling a terminal heart condition and a series of strokes; he was surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Banning on Aug. 1, 1939, the eldest son of the late Don and Thelma McLaughlin. Walter graduated from Beaumont High School in 1957 and earned a bachelor’s degree with honors in administration from Cal State San Bernardino in 1974.
He began his career at Security Pacific Bank in Calimesa and later became a certified public accountant establishing his own practice in Palm Springs; he retired in 2020. He is survived by his brothers, Dan McLaughlin and John McLaughlin and wife Rhea, all of Beaumont; his sister, Sandy Barry, of Rocklin, California; his three children and their spouses: Scott McLaughlin and wife Leslie of Riverside; Todd McLaughlin and wife Robin of Seattle; and Heather Stanton and husband Gerald of Franktown, Colorado; 14 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery followed by a remembrance reception hosted by the family from noon to 3 p.m. at Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon in Beaumont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation at macular.org. Please visit ponderosavalleyfunerals.com for further obituary information and tribute options.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.