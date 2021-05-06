Walda Mary Picard passed away April 27, 2021 of natural causes at her home in Beaumont. She was 84.
Walda was a resident of Beaumont for 26 years and San Bernardino for 30 years.
She served as a legal secretary for workman’s comp attorneys for 17 years.
She was a member of the Catholic Church, Right to Life advocate, St. Jude Children’s Hospital support and widow’s support.
She was a housewife, mother, young mothers pro-life counselor, Catholic Church choir member, veterinary care assistant and enjoyed interior decoration.
She is survived by three children; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by daughter Karen Anne Belk and husband Joseph D. E. Picard.
Visitation will be held May 19 at 10 a.m. at Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont, with memorial services directly following.
Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Beaumont.
