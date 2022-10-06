Vivian Hall has passed. Vivian was born Aug. 9, 1929, in Lamar, S.C., to Roscoe and Theresa Lyde, both of whom preceded her in death.
Vivian completed her formal education in New York. She later moved to Banning in 1959. Vivian worked for Thrifty’s Drugstore and was a dedicated employee for over 30 years.
In 1982, Vivian joined the Fountain of Life Temple Church of God in Christ during the tent revival, under the pastorage of Senior Administrative Assistant Pastor Carlton Anderson.
Mother Vivian Hall was a faithful servant to the Fountain of Life Temple COGIC Ministries. She served as: deaconess; armor bearer for missionary Hazel Anderson; Usher Board; and Hospitality Committee. She was always referred to as “Mother Hall,” as she had countless daughters through Christ throughout the ministry and abroad to include Davida Shepherd and family.
To the Women of the Fountain of Life Temple COGIC, her passing will leave an indescribable void in the minds and hearts of all of those who knew and loved her.
Vivian leaves to cherish her memories to her sister Willys Rosa of Bronx, N.Y.; her two nephews Charles Rosa and Allen Rosa of Bronx, N.Y.; four great-nieces; one great-great-niece; one great-great-great-nephew, and a host of cousins and friends.
Her love, devotion, guidance and faithfulness will be greatly missed.
