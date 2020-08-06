Vivian Gautiello

Vivian J. Gautiello passed away on July 20.
She was born on Aug. 17, 1928, in Los Angeles.
The youngest child of Louis and Frances Gautiello, she moved with the family to Palm Springs in 1932.
Vivian attended elementary and secondary schools there and was a graduate of Palm Springs High School in 1947.
In 1948, she married Anthony Rizzotto who later worked for the Palm Springs Fire Department.
They were the parents to children: Michele, Benjamin, and Denise. She was preceded in death by son Benjamin Rizzotto, daughter Denise Rizzotto McClure, and former husband Anthony Rizzotto.
Vivian was a devoted mother, loving grandmother and great-grandmother.
She enjoyed a long career as the office manager for the offices of Dr. Andrew O. Fitzmorris.
Vivian moved to Yucca Valley following retirement, and then later to Hemet.
She became a devout Christian, devoted to Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior.
Vivian will be greatly missed by her daughter and son-in-law Michele and Mike NaVal; son-in-law Eddie McClure; grandchildren, Nannette (Bryon) Burkett, Candace (Dan) Green, Louis NaVal, Heather (Chris) Barber, Christopher McClure, Sofia Rizzotto Coulston, Ben Rizotto, and Dominc Rizzotto; in addition to numerous great-grandchildren.
Her surviving sister Rose Poist and many nieces and nephews mourn her passing.
She will be lovingly remembered by family and friends who recall her vivaciousness, generosity, and love.
The family thanks the staff of Cherry Valley Rehabilitation and the visiting Hospice caregivers for their care of Vivian during her final months of life.
