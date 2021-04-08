Virginia T. Harrison

Virginia (Ginger) T. Harrison passed away peacefully in her home in Banning, of an aneurysm on Feb. 1, 2021, at 84 years-old.
She was born on July 10, 1936, to Laura Virginia Morrison and was raised in Pasadena.
She studied art at Pasadena City College and married Charles Benjamin Riccio of Coraopolis, Pa., in 1962. They had two children and moved to Tustin.
Ginger lived in South Africa and Taiwan with Charles, then divorced and began her journey of sobriety in 1981. She met Dale Henry Harrison and they married in 1986. Ginger and Dale moved to Sun Lakes in Banning, where they enjoyed an active social life with family and friends. Ginger had 38 years sobriety through AA and Ala-Non and was a quiet woman of wisdom and faith and an inspiration to all who knew her. She loved to draw, paint, and spend time with her dog, Daisy.
She was laid to rest on March 9, 2021, at Sunnyslope Cemetery in Beaumont, during a private family gathering. Ginger is survived by her sister Gerda Gene Morrison, of Beaumont; daughter and son-in-law Yvonne and Dick Weers of Lincoln, Neb.; son and daughter-in-law David and Suzanne Riccio of Hidden Valley Lake.
She had five grandchildren: Krystina Riccio of Venice; Jacob Riccio of Sacramento; Sarah Riccio of Hidden Valley Lake; Richard (and Kalyn) Weers of Lincoln; Emily Weers (and Brandon Kaup) of Lincoln; great-grandchildren: McKinley Kaup and Kaden Weers of Lincoln. Ginger was influential in the lives of her nieces and nephews: Sherri McNear of Petaluma and Todd (TJ) Shirey Jr. of Banning. She was preceded in death by her beloved spouse Dale Henry Harrison, 2011; mother, Laura Virginia Morrison, 1991; nephew Todd Shirey, 2001.
A private family gathering was held on March 9, 2021.
