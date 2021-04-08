Virginia Marie Diaz Ross passed away March 13, 2021 at the age of 64. She was born October 1, 1956 in Riverside.
Virginia lived in Beaumont, where she graduated from Beaumont High School.
She also briefly lived in Banning, Oceanside for 22 years, and Vista, where she passed away.
Virginia followed Christian beliefs.
Virginia is reunited with her husband of 22 years, Frank Perry Ross, Jr of Oceanside, CA; parents, Albert and Guadalupe Darrow of Beaumont; grandson, Thomas Joseph Castillo III of Oceanside; and nephew, John Manual Martinez of Beaumont in Heaven.
She will be missed dearly by her daughters, Stella Myers of Oceanside, Dominica Jackson of San Bernardino, and Karie Reise Lacey of England; granddaughters, Amanda, Marie, Ariel, Alexis, Trinity, Lilliana, Tzion, and Jade; grandsons, Terrell, King, Tyler, and Chris; sisters, Debbie, Anita, Juanita, Rosie, Wilma, Kathleen, Elizabeth, and Melissa; brothers, Joseph and Randall; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Izabella, Izayah, and Kamilla; sons-in-law, Roshan and Rick; daughter-in-law, Tanya; as well as nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, and family.
A viewing will take place at 9 a.m. on April 14, 2021, followed by a memorial service at Wiefels and Son Mortuary, 50 E Nicolet St, Banning, 92220.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations to the American Cancer Associations. Donations can be made at cancer.org.
