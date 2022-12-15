Virginia Mae Giammattei died peacefully at 4:25 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2022, in her sleep with her four children surrounding her at her home in Sun Lakes.
She was born Virginia Mae Cognata on Nov. 18, 1934, to Rocco and Sarah Cognata in New Haven, Conn., twin to Viola and sister to Frances and Rich.
She was married to Angelo Giammattei.
She is survived by her brother Rich Cognata and her children: Louis Giammattei, Brenda Towers, Steven Giammattei and Gail Wallace.
She is also survived by her grandchildren Erin Guerrero, Christie Giammattei, Mark Thompson, Sarah Miller, Devin Wallace and great-grandchildren Sean, Ariana, Isaiah, Dakota, Ethan, Giavonna and, soon to come, Alyssa.
Virginia lived most of her life in Southern California, including Cucamonga.
She resided in Banning for the last 35 years where she was involved in many clubs.
She ran the bingo for 22 years.
She had many friends and was loved by everyone. She was always kind and loving and always had a smile.
She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 19, at Fellowship Church in Beaumont at 650 Oak Valley Parkway, Beaumont. A reception will follow at the church.
A private graveside service will be held for family only at Riverside National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.