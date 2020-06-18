Virginia Irene Roush died on June 10 of natural causes.
She was 77.
She lived in Beaumont for 23 years and riverside for 20 years.
She was a homemaker for 50 years.
She is survived by sons Daniel (Ann Marie) Roush of Beaumont, Donald (Ricki Ann) Roush of Corona and David (Mylene) Roush of Riverside; sister Ada Luna of Sun Valley, Ariz.; brothers Charlie King of Pawnee, Okla., Steven King of Coeur D’ Alene, Idaho and Clem King of Las Vegas; grandchildren Nicholas, Matthew, Jessica, Ashley, Elizabeth, Katie Ann, Madison, Donald Jr., and Arianah; and great-grandchildren Rayleigh, Olivia and Sterling.
She is preceded in death by husband Carl Roush of Riverside; mother Juanita King of La Mirada; father James King of Norwalk; brothers Jaime King of La Mirada and Lynn King of Utah.
Memorial services will be held at Weaver Mortuary on June 22 at 9 a.m.
Burial is at Riverside National Cemetery on June 22 at 1:30 p.m.
