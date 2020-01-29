Virgil Robert “Bob” Houser was born on July 4, 1931 in Prairieburg, Iowa to Francis and Joseph A. Houser.
He graduated from Mckinley High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in June of 1949 before joining the Air Force.
Based in Elmendorf, Ala., he served three years and three months in the Air Force.
Upon completion of his service, Bob worked for Melvin Foss at the Conoco service station in Cedar Rapids.
During this time he met the love of his life Rita Jeanne Vermeersch of Henrietta at the Catholic Youth Club.
They married at St. Matthew’s Church in 1953.
Bob continued to work for Conoco, moving from Phoenix, to Las Vegas and finally San Diego, when the company offered him his own 76 service station.
In his retirement, Bob and Rita moved to Banning, where they both enjoyed majestic mountain views over a sprawling golf course.
The son of Czech immigrants, Bob was the face of the American dream.
He grew up on the farm, a cunning and handsome fox who had many skills.
Bob was a humorous handyman able to fix anything: fridges, cars, cabinets, pool pipes, you name it he could fix it and make it run better than ever before.
Among these many talents was his eye for home remodeling, renovation, and additions, building on dated spaces to create modern and beloved family homes. Passionate about American history and a lover of old westerns.
Bob and Rita were party-goers in their hayday: dressed to the nines and liked by everyone, they would frequent neighborhood get togethers and dinners.
Bob and Rita also travelled nearly the entirety of the United States by car, ruling the highways in their own time, snapping iconic photos and eating at all the best diners nary another would know.
He lived to see his wife happy.
In his old age, he was often seen in his big green chair, watching Bonanza or the like, cracking jokes and sharing little-known facts about famous wars or civil events.
Nobody could bargain hunt like Bob did.
He was a fantastic chef and baker, famous for his delectable buttermilk bread and remarkable couponing skills.
He is sorely missed.
Bob is survived by his children: Kent, Mark, Matt and Polly; their spouses Barbara Anguis, Theresa Houser, and Mark Limond; and his grandchildren: Alexander, Kathryn, Sarah, Sydney and Amanda.
