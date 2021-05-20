Obit-Virgil Moore Hargreaves.tif

Virgil Moore Hargreaves passed away April 27, 2021.

He was born June 19, 1991 to Jeff and Mary Hargreaves.

He married Nicole Hargreaves and raised two wonderful boys James and Kayden.

Virgil was a brother, a son, a father, a husband and uncle.

He will be greatly missed. Virgil was an entrepreneur — he will be missed by many clients. He was truly a great friend to have. We know we will see him again — until that day we will miss him greatly.

We will have a small private ceremony thank you for your thought and prayers.

