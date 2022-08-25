Viola Frances Fredericks Hamner passed away at home in Banning on Aug. 13, 2022.
Viola was born on March 27, 1922, in Quincy, Ill., at the home of her parents, Carl H. Fredericks and Freda Seiz. Both sets of grandparents emigrated from Germany.
Viola grew up on a farm, which was lost during the Great Depression. After graduation, Viola worked at a department store, took night classes and ended up traveling to Colorado Springs and found employment with U.S. Civil Service and worked at Headquarters Second Air Force.
After WWII, the Second Air Force became the 15th Air Force and headquarters and moved to March Air Force Base in 1949 to which Viola transferred. Viola ended up renting an apartment across the street from her future husband after befriending his sister Rosemary. They were married in 1953.
Viola and Ben moved to Moreno Valley in 1956 and planted over 1,200 citrus trees. After living there for 17 years, they moved to Sunnymead and lived there over 20 years before moving to Sun Lakes in Banning in 1994.
After Ben’s retirement, they managed Magnolia-Tyler Shopping Center for 10 years.
Viola was always interested in local history and genealogy. She wrote many articles about local history and wrote “Moreno Valley California, In the Beginning.” She also helped publish the Moreno Valley Centennial Cookbook.
Viola also researched and compiled their family history.
Viola and Ben were world travelers and visited almost every state in the United States.
Viola and Ben were members of the Beaumont Presbyterian Church.
A committal service will be held for Viola on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m. at Riverside National Cemetery.
