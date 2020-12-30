Vidal Guillermo Delgado Sr., 78, passed away on Dec. 20.
Vidal was born in Canjilon, N.M. to Jose and Isaida Delgado on Feb. 4, 1942.
He attended grammar and middle school in Greeley, Colo. and was awarded there for his track and field achievements.
Vidal married Jeanette Delgado in East Los Angeles and they were married for 57 years.
They resided in Banning for the past 16 years and San Bernardino for 34 year before that.
Vidal Guillermo Delgado Sr. achieved a highest rank of E4 specialist as an infantry marksman while serving in the Army and was awarded for his expertise.
Vidal received his GED and took a course to be a certified operating engineer. Vidal worked for Owl Rock doing construction for 12 years and then retired from Arrowhead Regional Hospital after 19 years.
Vidal loved spending every day with his wife Jenny. Together they would keep busy by going to bingo at the Banning Senior Center and to the local casinos.
He also loved his family. He has eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
His hobbies included collecting coins, watching old westerns, NASCAR races and watching the Denver Broncos play.
He was a former member of the American Legion of Redlands and served as a volunteer for the C.E.R.T. Team (Search and Rescue) for his community in Serrano Del Vista.
Vidal received a Caregiver award and attended St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Banning.
He is survived by his wife Jeanette Delgado of Banning; daughters Donna Marquez (Marq) of Indio, Michele Lopez of Banning and Yvonne (Samuel) McQueen of Eastvale; and son Vidal Delgado, Jr. of San Bernardino.
He was preceded in death by his father Jose L. Delgado of San Bernardino, mother Mary Delgado of Greeley, sister Rose Platt of Greeley and brother Frank Delgado of Mexico.
A public viewing was held Dec. 30 at Wiefels & Son Mortuary.
Services were held directly after with Fr. Dennis Legaspi officiating.
There will be a private internment at Riverside National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Carol’s Kitchen on behalf of the Delgado family.
