Victoria Vasquez, 50, of Beaumont passed away Sept. 1, 2021.

Victoria was born Nov. 14, 1970 to Gloria Vasquez and Arthur Vasquez Sr. in Indio.

Victoria was a lifelong resident of Banning. She enjoyed making handmade jewelry, hair bowls, doing crossword and Sudoku puzzles and putting puzzles together.

Victoria is survived by her mother Gloria Vasquez of Beaumont and her father Arthur Vasquez Sr. of Desert Hot Springs; brother Arthur Vasquez Jr. of Templeton, Calif., sister Becca Vasquez of Beaumont; brother Robert Vasquez of Banning and puppies Roxie and Zoey.

A visitation for Victoria will be held Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, 92223. A funeral service will directly follow at 11 a.m., at Weaver Mortuary.

A graveside service will follow the funeral service at San Gorgonio Memorial Cemetery, 2201 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning.

Victoria was a loving and devoted daughter, sister and dog mom.

She was a beautiful and kind friend to many who loved her.

She was a woman who walked in faith with God.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Vasquez family.

