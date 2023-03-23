Victor Trevino

Victor “Vic” Trevino, 62, of East Stroudsburg, Penn., and Banning, passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital in Bartonsville, Penn., on Monday, March 13, 2023. His wife and sister-in-law were by his side at the time of his passing.
Vic was born on Aug. 27, 1960, in Indio to Helen Trevino and the late Ricardo Trevino. He attended Indio High School for one year, and graduated from Coachella Valley High School in 1978. He attended two years of college at College of the Desert in Palm Desert.
He was a superb baseball pitcher for Indio and Coachella Valley high schools and College of the Desert. His photo is in the baseball hall of fame case at Coachella Valley High School. He also played semi-pro baseball for Zelda’s Desert Astros until the age of 26.
Vic met Marlene Gander (Orduno) at College of the Desert. They married on Oct. 20, 1984, and had two daughters, Stefanie and Kaylee. Vic and Marlene divorced in 1993.
Vic met his wife Susan in October of 1991 and they married on April 9, 1994. When they met, Susan’s son Tyler was 9 months old. Vic adopted Tyler and they had two more children together, Tara and Austin.
Vic was employed by Familian Pipe and Supply in Cathedral City until he was hired as a deputy sheriff for the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on Nov. 10, 1990. Upon graduating from the academy, Vic was assigned to the Palm Desert Station.
He temporarily left the sheriff’s department in 1994. Returning in November 1999, he was assigned to the Banning jail as a correctional deputy. He was promoted to deputy sheriff in August of 2002 and transferred to the Palm Desert Station in February of 2004. In April of 2007, Vic promoted to sergeant and was transferred to the Cabazon Station. He transferred to the Robert Presley Detention Center in 2015, where he remained until his retirement on Dec. 22, 2015.
During his career, two of Vic’s favorite assignments were being a motor officer and the K9 supervisor.
In 2018, Vic and Susan moved to East Stroudsburg and, in the fall of 2019, Vic was diagnosed with lung cancer. The cancer metastasized to his brain, one of his kidneys and his spine. He fought a courageous battle for five years and never gave up hope of beating cancer.
A few of Vic’s favorite pastimes were spending time with his family and friends, camping, fishing, boating, traveling, riding his motorcycle and tractor and going to the movies. He was also a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Tannersville, Penn., and he dedicated is life to his faith, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Ricardo Trevino, his brother Robert Trevino, several aunts, uncles and his grandparents.
Vic is survived by his wife Susan of 28 years; his sons Tyler Jacob Trevino and Austin Victor Trevino of Banning; his daughters Stefanie Fratteroli (Dominic) of Portland, Ore., Kaylee Dickens (Michael) of Mentone and Tara Ebersole (Tyler) of Banning; his mother Helen Trevino; his brothers Richard Trevino, Rudy Trevino (Rosie) and Ray Trevino (Vicky), all of Thermal; his grandchildren Kayleigh Green and Emma Trevino of Cherry Valley, Jameson Valdez, Charlie Trevino, Haislie Trevino, Easton Ebersole and Victoria Ebersole, all of Banning; in addition to several nieces, nephews and cousins, all of the Coachella Valley.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at Weaver Mortuary and Crematory, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, with a rosary at 11 a.m. and memorial service at 1:30 p.m. A reception will follow at 2 p.m. at the same location. Private cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, condolence cards, notes, etc. will be accepted at the memorial service.
