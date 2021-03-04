Victor Moreno passed away Feb. 20, 2021 at the age of 56.
He was born on July 28, 1964 in Riverside.
Victor was a lifetime resident of Banning, where he attended the Banning Unified School District.
He later moved on to work in construction.
Victor played various sports throughout his childhood, including Pop Warner football.
He followed Catholic beliefs and attended Our Blessed St. Kateri Tekakwitha in Banning.
Victor was a big fan of the Lakers, New Orleans Saints, and the Rams. He was a jack of all trades, funny, creative, and smart. He will truly be missed by his family and friends.
Victor will be deeply missed by his father Fred Moreno of Banning; mother Peggy Moreno of Banning; son Victor Moreno, Jr. (Casey) of Gulfport, Miss.; daughter Lorena Taylor (Stephen) of Hattiesburg, Miss.; grandson Adrian Moreno of Gulfport; granddaughter Ava Moreno of Gulfport; grandson Julian Taylor of Hattiesburg; sister Rita Chapparosa of Banning; sister Gina Diaz of Banning; brother Fred Moreno Jr. of Banning; sister Cynthia Castillo of Banning; sister Eileen Stoner of Beaumont; sister Melinda Valdepena of Desert Hot Springs; and godparents Rudy Palacios and Carol Munoz.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 4 p.m., with Rosary to follow at 5:30 p.m. and funeral service to begin at 6 p.m., all to take place at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, 50 E. Nicolet St., Banning.
Commented