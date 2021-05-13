Victor Emanuel Escovedo passed away March 30, 2021 in Banning due to heart failure. He was 84.
Victor was a resident of Banning for six years and Nampa, Idaho for over 10 years.
He was a retired medical examiner.
He was awarded the Red Cross Tiffany award.
He opened the first blood bank in Tijuana, Mexico. He loved classical music and collected albums.
Victor is survived by wife Barbara Escovedo of Banning; son Victor (Sandi) Escovedo of Banning; brother Ruben (Pat) Escovedo of Oklahoma; sisters Maria (Larry) Clawson of Anaheim and Ida (Manuel) Tellez of Corona; aunt Connie Mediano of Banning; grandchildren Askley Rose of Oklahoma, Cassie Escovedo of Boise, Andrew Escovedo of Boise and Vaude Sutar of Arizona; and three great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by father Victor Escovedo of Arlington, Calif. and motherPetra Garcia of Banning; stepfather Mike Garcia, Sr. of Banning; brother Mike Garcia, Jr. of San Bernardino and son Vance Escovedo of Boise.
A visitation and burial will be held May 22 at 12 p.m. at San Gorgonio Cemetery in Banning.
