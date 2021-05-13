Obit-Victor Escovedo (Weaver).tif

Victor Emanuel Escovedo passed away March 30, 2021 in Banning due to heart failure. He was 84.

Victor was a resident of Banning for six years and Nampa, Idaho for over 10 years.

He was a retired medical examiner.

He was awarded the Red Cross Tiffany award.

He opened the first blood bank in Tijuana, Mexico. He loved classical music and collected albums.

Victor is survived by wife Barbara Escovedo of Banning; son Victor (Sandi) Escovedo of Banning; brother Ruben (Pat) Escovedo of Oklahoma; sisters Maria (Larry) Clawson of Anaheim and Ida (Manuel) Tellez of Corona; aunt Connie Mediano of Banning; grandchildren Askley Rose of Oklahoma, Cassie Escovedo of Boise, Andrew Escovedo of Boise and Vaude Sutar of Arizona; and three great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by father Victor Escovedo of Arlington, Calif. and motherPetra Garcia of Banning; stepfather Mike Garcia, Sr. of Banning; brother Mike Garcia, Jr. of San Bernardino and son Vance Escovedo of Boise.

A visitation and burial will be held May 22 at 12 p.m. at San Gorgonio Cemetery in Banning.

Tags

More from this section

Pauline Layer Rippey

Pauline Layer Rippey

Pauline Layer Rippey was born June 24, 1939 in Eagle Rock. She passed away May 4, 2021 in Anaheim.

Josephine Martinez

Josephine Martinez

Josephine Martinez passed away May 1, 2021 in her home in Banning at the age of 92.

Ronald Lee Keely

Ronald Lee Keely

Ronald Lee Keely passed away April 27, 2021 at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital after a heart attack.

Harold Owen Easdale

Harold Owen Easdale

Chief master sergeant Harold Owen Easdale, “Easy” passed away May 4, 2021 in Cherry Valley.