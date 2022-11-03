Victor E. Andrade Jr. passed Oct. 17, 2022, in Loma Linda. He was born July 23, 1965, in Hemet, and he resided in Banning for 40 years.
He was an investor for the tribal government. He was a member of the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians.
He is survived by his mother Jennifer Hernandez (Mike) of Yucaipa, his father Victor Andrade Sr. (Jo) of Thousand Palms, sister Mia Andrade of Indio, brother Michael Andrade Sr. of Cathedral City, sister Courtney Andrade-Gonzales of Cathedral City, daughters Elena Andrade of Moreno Valley, Lamelia Andrade of Perris, sons Ruben Andrade and Victor Andrade III of Moreno Valley, and daughter Silverstar Andrade of Las Vegas, Nev.
He was preceded by paternal grandparents Pedro and Sista Andrade and his maternal grandparents Joseph and Lucy Saubel.
A Rosary was held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and a Mass on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Interment to follow at San Gorgonio Memorial Park.
