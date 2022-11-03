OBIT Andrade.tif

Victor E. Andrade Jr. passed Oct. 17, 2022, in Loma Linda. He was born July 23, 1965, in Hemet, and he resided in Banning for 40 years.

He was an investor for the tribal government. He was a member of the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians.

He is survived by his mother Jennifer Hernandez (Mike) of Yucaipa, his father Victor Andrade Sr. (Jo) of Thousand Palms, sister Mia Andrade of Indio, brother Michael Andrade Sr. of Cathedral City, sister Courtney Andrade-Gonzales of Cathedral City, daughters Elena Andrade of Moreno Valley, Lamelia Andrade of Perris, sons Ruben Andrade and Victor Andrade III of Moreno Valley, and daughter Silverstar Andrade of Las Vegas, Nev.

He was preceded by paternal grandparents Pedro and Sista Andrade and his maternal grandparents Joseph and Lucy Saubel.

A Rosary was held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and a Mass on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Interment to follow at San Gorgonio Memorial Park.

Tags

More from this section

Muriel Ann Davis

Muriel Ann Davis

Muriel Ann Davis, 90, of Banning passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Muriel was born in Saginaw, Mich.

Victor E. Andrade Jr

Victor E. Andrade Jr

Victor E. Andrade Jr. passed Oct. 17, 2022, in Loma Linda. He was born July 23, 1965, in Hemet, and he resided in Banning for 40 years.

Brien Lee Kinney

Brien Lee Kinney

Brien Lee Kinney of Cherry Valley was born in Covina on Aug. 21, 1959, and passed away on Oct. 4, 2022.

Dale Bock

Dale Bock

After fighting his 7-year battle with cancer, Dale Bock passed away peacefully to our Lord, at home with his family at his bedside Oct. 15, 2022.

Julie Kristine Potts

Julie Kristine Potts

Julie Kristine Potts passed away on Oct. 16, 2022, in Redlands Community Hospital with family by her side. She had fought a long battle with cancer and, more recently, COVID-19.