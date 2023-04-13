Vickie Whitesel passed away on March 29, 2023. She was born in Lynwood, Calif., on March 26, 1953.
Vickie was a resident of Beaumont.
She is a graduate of Bell High School and attended Cerritos College where she received her associate’s degree in dental hygiene from the UCLA School of Dentistry. She worked as a dental hygienist for 25 years and cherished her time working with Dr. Nadell of West Covina. She spent her retirement traveling and expressing herself creatively through painting and quilting.
She is preceded in death by her parents Oscar Marion and Bernice (Norris) Toombs of Atoka, Okla.
She is survived by her husband Stanley Whitesel, daughters Meghann (Jeff) Nafzgar and Courtney Whitesel (Brad Winchester), and grandchildren Emmerson, Sadie and Justin.
Memorial services, following a private interment, will be held at Fellowship Church, 650 Oak Valley Pkwy., Beaumont, at noon on April 14.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vickie’s honor to the “Legacy of Faith” fund at Fellowship Church.
