Vickie Bauserman, 68, of Banning passed away on May 27, 2023.

She was born Jan. 25, 1955, in Sewickley, Pa., to Edna and Charles Nesbitt.

She is survived by her daughters Amy Cervantes, Teresa Bauserman and Kelly Lerma; grandkids Dominique, Christopher, Daniel, Alyssia, Gabrielle, Lacey, Alexandria, Ray Jr., James and Chris; great-grandkids Kylie, Sabastian, Athena, Grace, Tyler and Adam; her mother Edna; sisters Linda and Sue; and brother Randy.

She was preceded in death by father Charles and brother Buddy.

She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Tags

More from this section

Rosita Aguirre Medina

Rosita Aguirre Medina

Rosita Aguirre Medina passed away June 3, 2023. Rosita was born on July 6, 1943, to Frank and Carmen Aguirre in Indio.

Nancy Streeter

Nancy Streeter

Nancy Streeter, 81, of Beaumont passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023. Nancy was born in Roswell, N.M. to Milton and Hattie Herbert.

Johnny Joseph St. Marie

Johnny Joseph St. Marie

Johnny Joseph St. Marie, 68, of Banning passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023. Johnny was born in Los Angeles to Amelia and Robert St. Marie.

Gordon D Gates

Gordon D Gates

Gordon D. Gates, 89, of Banning passed away on May 1 in Banning. He was born April 7, 1934, in Lisbon, N.D., to Carrie and Wilbur Gates.

John McLaughlin

John McLaughlin

Third-generation Beaumont resident and a firefighter John McLaughlin passed away peacefully on June 1, 2023, at the age of 77.

Delbert Joseph Forton

Delbert Joseph Forton

Delbert Joseph Forton was born on July 28, 1929, in Muskegon, Mich., to Arthur J. and Marie (Mary) C. (Heim) Forton.