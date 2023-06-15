Vickie Bauserman, 68, of Banning passed away on May 27, 2023.
She was born Jan. 25, 1955, in Sewickley, Pa., to Edna and Charles Nesbitt.
She is survived by her daughters Amy Cervantes, Teresa Bauserman and Kelly Lerma; grandkids Dominique, Christopher, Daniel, Alyssia, Gabrielle, Lacey, Alexandria, Ray Jr., James and Chris; great-grandkids Kylie, Sabastian, Athena, Grace, Tyler and Adam; her mother Edna; sisters Linda and Sue; and brother Randy.
She was preceded in death by father Charles and brother Buddy.
She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
